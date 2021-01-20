Advertisement

Grant recipients to be announced after being impacted by COVID-19

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit businesses hard across the globe. Now the Village of Poplar Grove will announce the businesses in the area who will be awarded funds to help get through the rest of the pandemic.

The funds from this more than $100,000 grant will assist Poplar Grove businesses in absorbing the economic impacts from COVID-19.

There will be a press conference as the village announces the recipients of the Back to Business in Poplar Grove Grant, on Thursday, January 21 at 3 p.m. at the HydeOut in Poplar Grove.

