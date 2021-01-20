Freeport Public Library open for business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that Region 1 has moved into Tier 1, resident can once again satisfy their appetite for social interaction at restaurants. However, we’ve always been able to satisfy our thirst for knowledge at area libraries.

Asheley Huffines, Director of the Freeport Public Library, says she’s been amazed at how many people who have thought the library was closed. All the basic services you have come to expect from a library has been available throughout the pandemic.

There has been no in-person programming during the pandemic. However, residents can still check out books, read in a socially distant manner and also use the libraries computers.

“We have had a lot of people coming to the library specifically to use some of our computer access that we have available because of the unemployment levels,” Huffines said. “So working with IDES, they aren’t open to the public. Not everyone can afford to have a computer at home so it’s been very important that we’ve been here.”

