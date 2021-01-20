Advertisement

Freeport leaders urge Pritzker to veto Criminal Justice Reform on House Bill

City of Freeport IL - City Hall
City of Freeport IL - City Hall
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Freeport unanimously passed a Resolution urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to veto House Bill 3653 regarding Criminal Justice Reform.

The bill has already received criticism from the Winnebago County Board and Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson, as it would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.

In a press release, the City of Freeport wishes to express their collective, “disappointment with the 11th hour passage of broad, sweeping police reform without receiving input from local governments and local law enforcement agencies.”

Officials say the city fully supports the opportunity for local governments and local law enforcement agencies to engage in meaningful discussion on the crafting of criminal justice reform measures. City leaders urge the members of the State Legislature to engage in the very behavior that House Bill 3653 purports to extol, namely transparency and accountability for government institutions.

Meaningful reform simply cannot be accomplished without the involvement of local governments and law enforcement agencies.

“The City of Freeport strongly supports any and all efforts to dismantle institutional and structural racism within our State as well as efforts at increasing accountability and transparency for our law enforcement agencies. However, this bill was drafted without input from local governments and law enforcement agencies. Meaningful reform takes time, cooperation, and willingness to engage on a state and local level with all stakeholders. Passing legislation without participating in such discussions will leave local governments with long-term administrative and financial burdens that will make meaningful reform next to impossible. I urge the Governor to veto House Bill 3653 and to bring the stakeholders to the table to try again, the right way,” said Mayor Jodi Miller.

