Community helps long time Rockford activist who was hit by car last month

A GoFundMe has been set up and almost $17,000 has been raised.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Rockford community pulls together to help a long time activist recover after he was hit by a car last month.

Director of the Rockford Urban Ministries Stanley Campbell says he was walking with his friend Mike last month and crossed the intersection at the Auburn and N. Main roundabout when a driver failed to stop and hit both men. Campbell says he sustained a broken pelvis and is currently confined to a wheelchair, but hopes to be walking next month.

“I felt the crunch, but I didn;t see the car approaching,” said Campbell. “It came around the corner so fast and then to be on the ground and looking up into really an angelic face that said to me I’m a nurse you’re gonna be ok.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Campbell’s medical bills.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

