Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead. The bobblehead commemorates today’s viral moment when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was pictured watching the Inauguration ceremony to swear in Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th President. The bobblehead features Sanders with his face mask, mittens and winter coat sitting in a folding chair on the white podium base.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in May.

Political bobbleheads were some of the earliest bobbleheads available for purchase starting in 1960. John F. Kennedy was the first politician captured in bobblehead form and bobbleheads of presidents, candidates, and other political figures have remained popular ever since. Bobbleheads of all 46 United States Presidents have now been produced with the “Neglected Presidents” Series filling in the missing president bobbleheads.

This is the second bobblehead featuring Bernie Sanders produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. A Bernie Sanders for President bobblehead was released in 2016 and is now sold out. The newest bobblehead of Sanders follows a string of recent bobbleheads commemorating viral moments, with the most recent being the Mike Pence Fly Bobblehead, which was released the day after the viral moment from the Vice President debate on October 7, 2020.

Last year, the Hall of Fame and Museum released the first bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which became the Hall of Fame and Museum’s best-selling bobblehead within a week of being released. That was followed by bobbleheads of Dr. Deborah Birx, 12 Governors, Dr. Amy Acton, two Interpreters, and 35 different Essential Hero professions. Those bobbleheads have raised over $300,000 and counting for the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge to get PPE to the nation’s healthcare workers. Other viral bobbleheads include Carole and Howard Baskin, the Dr. Fauci Facepalm edition and Rockefeller the Owl.

In addition to the Bernie Sanders Bobblehead, the Museum will be releasing several bobbleheads commemorating the new administration over the next several weeks. These bobbleheads are available for pre-order now and feature a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dual bobblehead, a Joe Biden White House base bobblehead, the first bobblehead of Dr. Jill Biden, and bobbleheads of the Biden family’s dogs, Champ and Major.

“As soon as one of our employees alerted us to the viral pictures of Bernie, we checked out Twitter and knew we had to get to work,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces!”

