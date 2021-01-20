Advertisement

At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands

Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local manufacturer announces a debut as a parent company now to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics.

The company says this is being done, “To increase value to new and existing customers, Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics unite under one brand, Pyramid Molding Group.”

Pyramid Molding Group allows for flexibility in the plastics industry to offer solutions that meet customers’ needs within the plastics manufacturing process. For more than 50 years, Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics has been in business under individual names and brands.

Industrial Molds designs, engineers, and manufactures the tooling for plastic injection molding presses. Pyramid Plastics is a custom injection molding facility and contract manufacturer that offer a range of secondary operations.

“The decision to combine the talent and expertise of toolmaker and injection molder and offer a holistic approach to our customers was simple,” states COO Andrew Peterson.

The launch of Pyramid Molding Group has led to an overall company rebranding strategy including logos, taglines, and websites for Pyramid Molding Group, Industrial Molds, and Pyramid Plastics.

