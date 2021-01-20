Advertisement

A day away from inauguration for Biden

Many of the motions President Trump enacted passed through the House and Senate.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Inauguration Day is less than 24 hours away. According to local political scientists, Joe Biden may have a busy first few days in office.

According to Beloit College professor of political science Philip Chen, Joe Biden is expected to begin his term by nullifying several executive orders sitting on his soon-to-be desk.

Many of the motions President Trump enacted passed through the House and Senate. Chen said Biden will most likely move to stop these bills as well, but it could take months.

“The easy things are all of the executive orders that Donald Trump signed. Wiping those out, pretty easy. Maybe he doesn’t get done on the first day, but the high profile ones he gets done on the first day. Over the course of the first month or so, any executive orders that are particularly problematic, are just gonna be wiped away,” Chen said.

Chen also said security will be tight on Inauguration Day, but with the amount of security planned and COVID-19 keeping crowds away, President-elect Biden should be incredibly safe.

