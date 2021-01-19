Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services announced Tuesday that starting next week all adults over the 65 years old will be allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The agency says there are approximately 700,000 people over that age in the state, adding that the state is currently receiving around 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, DHS officials said to get 80 percent of the total Wisconsin population vaccinated by June it would need three times that supply.

Even though DHS approved vaccinations for seniors, health officials warned it may take a couple weeks for health care providers to be up to speed to distribute the vaccine regularly. UW Health has already added a waitlist to its website.

“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” outgoing DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. The relatively high death rate for those over 65 years old who test positive for the virus was a key factor in their decision to approve the group now, health officials said.

Right now, only frontline health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and police and firefighters are eligible for the vaccine. The police officers and firefighters just became eligible this week with local law enforcement and firefighters receiving their first doses on Monday.

DHS explains seniors will be able to get the vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy, or local or public health agency. Any of those providers who have vaccinated everyone in the currently eligible groups can start vaccinating those over 65 years old immediately. Additionally, some local health departments may have set up community clinics and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the state would roll out mobile vaccination clinics.

“This is one step closer to our ultimate goal of healthier and safer communities. Our work will build on current and new partnerships, and we stand ready to move forward as quickly as vaccine supplies allow,” Florence County Health Officer and Wisconsin Association of Local Health Department Boards Co-President Annette Sielbold said.

According to DHS, the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee recommended prioritizing the senior population because of the more severe consequences they may face because of the virus. The full recommendations for who all will be added to the 1B group, which includes police officers, firefighters, and now seniors.

As the vaccine rollout continues and more people are getting vaccinated, health officials still recommend people continue to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.