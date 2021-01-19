Advertisement

Village Bakery earns ‘Illinois Made’ recognition

The bakery is owned by Village of Progress.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stateline bakery is seeing its name recognition rise, which could lead to a little more much needed dough during the pandemic.

Village Bakery in Oregon is one of 31 small businesses throughout the state to be recognized in the Illinois Made Program. The state’s office of tourism launched “Illinois Made” in 2016 to spotlight people, products and experiences authentic to Illinois.

The bakery located at 101 N. 3rd St. is owned by Village of Progress. It not only offers baked goods, coffee, soups and sandwiches, they also actively seek out people with developmental disabilities as employees.

“This is where we try to keep about a quarter of the population with disabilities. The other three quarters do not have disabilities, so that our folks will get a more real world experience of what it’s like to work at a business,” Brion Brooks, executive director for Village of Progress said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

The Village Bakery
The Village Bakery
RPS 205
RPS 205 adds day of in-person instruction Feb. 1
The COVID-19 virus continues to mutate
IDPH: 4,318 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
Midway Village Museum
Midway Village Museum to reopen Wednesday