Village Bakery earns ‘Illinois Made’ recognition

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stateline bakery is seeing its name recognition rise, which could lead to a little more much needed dough during the pandemic.

Village Bakery in Oregon is one of 31 small businesses throughout the state to be recognized in the Illinois Made Program. The state’s office of tourism launched “Illinois Made” in 2016 to spotlight people, products and experiences authentic to Illinois.

The bakery located at 101 N. 3rd St. is owned by Village of Progress. It not only offers baked goods, coffee, soups and sandwiches, they also actively seek out people with developmental disabilities as employees.

“This is where we try to keep about a quarter of the population with disabilities. The other three quarters do not have disabilities, so that our folks will get a more real world experience of what it’s like to work at a business,” Brion Brooks, executive director for Village of Progress said.

