UW Madison to adopt U of I’s SHIELD program for COVID testing and tracing

MADISON, Wisc. (WIFR) - The University of Wisconsin Madison is looking to adopt aspects of the University of Illinois’ SHIELD program in an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus on campus.

The new plan at UW Madison will require students to get tested twice a week, and will include a new contact tracing app. The SHIELD program has helped keep U of I’s positivity rate under .5%, while UW Madison has had positivity rates above 12% in their fall semester.

