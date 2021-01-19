Advertisement

UW Madison to adopt U of I’s SHIELD program for COVID testing and tracing

U of I’s success in COVID-19 prevention could lay the groundwork for other universities
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wisc. (WIFR) - The University of Wisconsin Madison is looking to adopt aspects of the University of Illinois’ SHIELD program in an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus on campus.

The new plan at UW Madison will require students to get tested twice a week, and will include a new contact tracing app. The SHIELD program has helped keep U of I’s positivity rate under .5%, while UW Madison has had positivity rates above 12% in their fall semester.

