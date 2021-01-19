Three charged after fleeing Rockford PD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford natives were charged after attempting to flee police during a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Officers attempted a traffic stop in the 4200 block of West State Street on Saturday at approximately 10:50 p.m. The vehicle fled, but stopped a short time later in the 800 block of Waveland Avenue, and the three occupants fled on foot.

One subject, 18-year-old Fredrick Holmes, discarded a loaded handgun as he fled. Rockford officers were able to find Holmes, recover the weapon, and take him into custody.

The other two occupants were then found with the assistance of Rockford Police K9′s. After further investigation, officers were able to locate and recover another loaded handgun and additional ammunition.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of fleeing to elude, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and no valid FOID against Holmes; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID and resisting arrest against 20-year-old Anthony Ewell of Rockford.

Anthony Wainwright, 22, was charged with resisting arrest.

