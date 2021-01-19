SwedishAmerican nurse provides communication devices for patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Communication is key, but for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, sending a message out of the quarantine may be harder than you think.

One nurse at a time is hoping to change that.

SwedishAmerican nurse Jackie Koenig went on social media and asked for any lightly used electronics so patients who may not have their own can use them during their recovery. For many elderly patients who don’t own a cell phone, the program has been a lifeline for so many people, even hospital staff.

“Having no visitors isn’t just tough on our patients, its tough on us too. It’s hard to communicate, its hard to find time to communicate, and a picture says a thousand words. When families can see their loved ones on a tablet, they do get a better picture of what’s going on. So its a little more work, but its so beneficial for everybody,” Koenig said.

Koenig earned the SwedishAmerican DAISY award for her efforts, which is given to nurses who go above and beyond in their everyday care for hospital patients.

