Some students in Belvidere School District 100 return to in-person learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some students and teachers at Lincoln Elementary School jump for joy now that in-person classes are back in the Belvidere School District.

“I’m excited because I get to see the kids and I have never actually met them before which is so exciting,” said 5th Grade Teacher Maggie Blackburn.

Blackburn says online-learning can be tough and creates setbacks for some students.

“Math, 5th grade we do long division and multiplication and that was extremely difficult to work around,” Blackburn said.

While Blackburn prefers in-person learning, she is concerned about enforcing COVID safety guidelines.

“It’s going to be very difficult for a lot of classrooms to follow that recommended 3-6 feet distance especially when some classrooms have 30 kids in them,” Blackburn said.

As Blackburn and other educators work through those challenges, parent Jeff Hursh has difficulties of his own.

“I found out last week that one of my kids, a 5th grader and Lincoln is going back in-person but my 2nd grader is not, they are staying remote,” Hursh said.

Hursh says he marked in-person learning for both of his children when he filled out the parent survey, but an error in the system put a wrench in his plans.

“It actually caused a lot of stress. We don’t have a lot of family to help, especially in a pinch at the last minute. Luckily we caught it in time so I could find a baby-sitter but now I have to pay for childcare through Spring Break,” Hursh said.

Hursh says while the situation isn’t ideal remote learning did teach his kids a lot.

“Not even just with school but in real life situations they get to see more of a day to day thing and I really feel like they’ve grown and are moving forward that way,” Hursh said.

Belvidere parents whose students are learning remotely starting this week can change their request to in-person after spring break.

