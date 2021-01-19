Snow, 2021’s coldest temperatures on tap Tuesday
More wintry regime setting up to take over late week into the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures have, without a doubt, taken a turn for the colder in recent days. Though not punishing my any means, it’s begun to feel much more like January. Temperatures still did register slightly milder than normal Monday, but our streak of 18 straight January days to post a temperature surplus may be in a good deal of jeopardy Tuesday.
While skies may clear for a time Monday night, attention’s being paid to two upper level disturbances to our northwest, both of which may bring snow to our area for parts of our Tuesday.
The first disturbance is on track to arrive late in the morning Tuesday, bringing a quick-moving shot of light snow showers. Accumulation from this initial batch of snowfall isn’t expected to amount to more than a dusting.
The next, slightly stronger disturbance threatens another quick burst of snow late in the afternoon into early Tuesday evening. While we’re not to expect more than a few tenths of an inch out of this disturbance, it may be just enough to create slick spots on our roadways.
Skies will clear very quickly in the wake of the second disturbance, which will allow temperatures to cool quickly. It’s possible some spots could ultimately fall into the single digits overnight, with wind chills nearing or perhaps even dipping slightly below zero.
Much more pleasant conditions are on track Wednesday, as sunshine combines forces with a generous southwesterly breeze to allow temperatures to recover nicely into the middle and perhaps upper 30s.
Quiet weather’s likely to ensue the rest of the workweek, and likely into the opening stages of the weekend. That’ll, in all likelihood, result in our snowfall deficit, currently sitting at 5.5″, to grow once again, after having closed slightly over the course of the past week.
But all’s not lost, snow enthusiasts. For a time, now, there’ve been signals pointing toward a colder, more active weather regime late in January, and they’re still very much there! While we’re still not staring at any punishingly cold arctic outbreaks, we’re likely headed for a more seasonable temperature regime to close out the month.
Such a pattern would restrict high temperatures to the upper 20s to lower 30s, plenty supportive of snow should the pattern become more active. There’s evidence supporting the notion that indeed it may do just that. Above normal precipitation’s a distinct possibility over the Central U.S. next week. The early read here is that a very decent prospect for accumulating snow Sunday into next Monday, with another chance in the middle portion of next week.
