RPS 205 adds day of in-person instruction Feb. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has updated their middle and high school attendance plans to add another day for in-person attendance and instruction.

“Administrators have been working with the Rockford Education Association to increase student engagement and achievement. This new plan follows a shortened schedule and allows students to connect every day with their teachers and classmates, instead of only a few days each week,” according to RPS 205.

Starting Monday, Feb. 1 — the start of the second semester — middle and high school students enrolled through in-person instruction will attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week, instead of only Mondays and Thursdays. All students will connect with their teachers and classmates remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays in real time.

