Rockford man charged with battery, assault

While attempting to interview a suspect, 31-year-old Travis Bangs became combative, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Travis Bangs
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Rockford man was arrested on several charges early Monday morning.

Rockford police attempted a follow-up investigation in the 3300 block of Sun Valley Terrace at 2:25 a.m. While attempting to interview a suspect, 31-year-old Travis Bangs became combative, according to the Rockford Police Department.

A short time later, he was able to be taken into custody, taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail upon his release. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of resisting arrest.

