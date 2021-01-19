Advertisement

Rockford man charged with armed violence

The driver of the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding warrant, according to the Rockford Police Department.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old Rockford man faces several charges after being arrested by police on Saturday night.

Rockford police conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Yonge Street at 9 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Joseph Veitch, was wanted on an outstanding warrant, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He was taken into custody without incident. After further investigation, a loaded handgun was recovered, along with cocaine, two forms of cannabis, and a large amount of money, according to police.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated battery with a firearm warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm and armed violence.

