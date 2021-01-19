Advertisement

Rochelle Foods was forced to stay open by USDA health officials after more than 100 positive COVID-19 tests

Another 135 cases went unreported in September
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - In a conference call with 6 USDA officials, Ogle County Health Department director Kyle Auman was told he could not shut down Rochelle Foods, after 123 positive COVID-19 cases, a USA Today report says.

In the conference call, one that also included the Governors office, executives with Rochelle foods, and IDPH officials, the USDA staffers said that Auman had no authority to keep Rochelle Foods closed. They cited President Trump’s April 28th executive order that kept all food processing facilities open no mater what.

The same USA Today report claims another 135 cases went unreported in September. 23 News reached out to Auman for comment, but have received no response.

