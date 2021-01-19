No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Basketball will not be returning with other high school sports this winter, according to the Illinois High School Association on Tuesday.

Basketball is considered a high risk for COVID-19 transmission. No games are scheduled. The IHSA Board will meet to determine when winter sports contests can begin.

The IHSA’s Return To Play Guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in collaboration with the IDPH.

