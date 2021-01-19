No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says
The IHSA Board will meet to determine when winter sports contests can begin.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Basketball will not be returning with other high school sports this winter, according to the Illinois High School Association on Tuesday.
Basketball is considered a high risk for COVID-19 transmission. No games are scheduled. The IHSA Board will meet to determine when winter sports contests can begin.
The IHSA’s Return To Play Guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in collaboration with the IDPH.
- Click map or here for up-to-date IDPH Region data
- IHSA information for schools in Tier 1 & Tier 2
- IHSA sports in Regions in Tier 3 remain on pause
- Scroll down for IHSA sports list by season & risk level
- IDPH All-Sports Policy
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.