No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says

The IHSA Board will meet to determine when winter sports contests can begin.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Basketball will not be returning with other high school sports this winter, according to the Illinois High School Association on Tuesday.

Basketball is considered a high risk for COVID-19 transmission. No games are scheduled. The IHSA Board will meet to determine when winter sports contests can begin.

The IHSA’s Return To Play Guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in collaboration with the IDPH.

IHSA
IHSA(IHSA)

