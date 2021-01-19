Midway Village Museum to reopen Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum in Rockford is welcoming back visitors beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, following the second COVID-19 closure in November.

The museum is opening its Main Museum Center and gallery exhibits with self-guided tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Regular hours of operations are 10 a.m. though 4 p.m. for visitors to the museum Wednesdays through Sundays at 6799 Guilford Rd. Parking is free.

“As part of the museum’s re-opening, a special weekend is set to offer guided gallery tours,” Executive Director Patrick O’Keefe said. “We are excited to open the museum to the public and have decided to move the opening date of the Victorian Village to April 15.”

Walk-ins are welcome with a capacity of 150 in the Main Museum Center.

A grand re-opening guided exhibit tours weekend is set to welcome museum members and visitors back with one-hour guided interpretive tours beginning with a members guided tour day on Friday, Jan. 29. The tours are free for Midway Village Museum Members and any member interested in the tours should call the museum’s front desk to make a reservation at 815-397-9112.

Following the members guided tour day on Friday, visitors guided tour days are set for Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31. Visitors are invited to discover and explore the museum galleries with no extra admission charges to the regular self-guided tour admission price.

Admission is $7 adults; $5 children (ages 3-17). Reservations for the guided tours will be available beginning on Friday, Jan. 22 by phone at 815-397-9112 or by visiting here.

“These guided tours are led by a history interpreter in period clothing and focus on Rockford history including stories about the Rockford Peaches, the iconic Sock Monkey and its relevance to the community and manufacturing, early immigration, and the impact of aviation in the city’s economy,” the museum said. “Visitors also will learn additional stories of the past as they walk through the Many Faces, One Community gallery. This exhibit features stories of Rockford’s immigrants from 1834 to the present. Three new temporary exhibits are part of the tour highlighting early office technology, the Rockford IceHogs and the Korean War.”

Looking ahead in 2021, an earlier opening date to the Victorian Village seasonal tour schedule is set. This year’s Victorian Village will open on Thursday, April 15 with guided tours on the weekends. Watch for more details about times and reservations on Friday, Feb. 5 by visiting here.

