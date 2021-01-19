In honor of MLK Day, Rockford’s NAACP President looks to continue Dr. King’s work

Advertisement

By WIFR Newsroom
Jan. 19, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each third Monday in January is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and local leaders look to continue the work he did for equality and justice.

A federal holiday since 1994, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has honored the most visible face of the civil rights movement. Moments from his March on Washington, to his “I have a dream” speech, up to his assassination in 1968 have become iconic moments not only in the fight for justice, but are woven in the fabric of America.

Rockford’s NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson takes the holiday to reflect on what King meant for the social justice movement, and what she can do to help continue his fight.

“We’ve been working with our mayor on a citizens police review board. We are working with other organizations also on that board and we partnership with a lot of different organizations and will continue that work to fight for justice and equality.”

