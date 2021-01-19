IDPH: 4,318 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — While Illinois saw a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the state’s average infection rate continues to fall, and hospitalizations from the virus hit their lowest point in more than two months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 33 additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,076,532 coronavirus cases, including 18,291 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 5.7 percent, the lowest point it’s reached since Oct. 23. The state’s infection rate has been steadily declining for 11 days in a row, after climbing for nearly two weeks after Christmas.

IDPH said, as of Monday night, a total of 3,335 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 713 in the ICU and 395 on ventilators.

That’s the fewest overall hospitalizations statewide since Oct. 31.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Illinois peaked 6,175 on Nov. 20, although there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital now than at the start of the fall surge in early October, when the state was averaging about 1,500 hospitalizations per day.

Illinois has received a total of 1,085,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, including 781,350 doses for healthcare workers and 304,600 for long-term care facilities. Of those, 508,732 doses of vaccines have been administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.