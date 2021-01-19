Highland men’s basketball ready for season opener

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Most coaches you talk to say it takes time to get players to buy in and to get your system put in place. However, when all you have is time, it can start to get frustrating. Thankfully, all those practices in the fall finally have led to an actual game that matters for Highland Community College.

The Cougars tip-off the season at home on Wednesday under new head coach Luke Norman. The 26-year-old is the son of former Highland head coach and now Cougars Athletic Director Pete Norman. Highland went 27-7 last year, losing in the Midwest district championship.

Norman took the job in July and said the only real challenge was filling out the roster. He said he’s thankful the college has put the safety measures in place to allow the team to play and now can get his team ready.

“It’s going to be really surreal,” explained Norman. “Like I said, I’ve been here pretty much my entire life. I’ve watched these games my entire life.”

“Sitting in the coaching chair, the pressure’s on me more more than watching as a spectator. But, it’s going to be really fun. As you could tell, we got a brand new facility here, which is incredible, compared to the rubber floors. Our guys are excited to compete against someone else on this floor. No fans, with fans, we want to protect our home floor.”

