Health experts urge continued mask wearing as vaccine rollout continues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As vaccines become available to the public, temptation to throw the mask away rises. Health experts at SwedishAmerican say hold on to your masks.

Vaccines are not immediate, and the human body needs time to build immunity to the virus. SwedishAmerican infectious disease specialist Jennifer Kline urges anyone that if you have any respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or trouble breathing, to stay home if possible and wear a mask for any essential business.

A positive noted is the drop in both common cold and flu cases as a result of mask wearing and less close public close contact in closed spaces. Kline also said that mask wearing, if you have any cold or flu symptoms, was always a medical recommendation. She hopes people now will take the COVID precautions to help also fight other respiratory illnesses.

