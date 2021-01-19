Advertisement

Guerilla Graffix closing end of February

‘This was not an easy decision at all.’
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guerilla Graffix will be closing it’s doors at the end February. 

“This was not an easy decision at all for the owner’s as they tried everything for their employee’s and also for you, our customer. We truly appreciate each and everyone of you for the business and loyalty you’ve given and shown to the Guerilla Graffix family over the years and we will be forever grateful to all you,” the company said in an announcement on Monday.

The business is currently located at 1902 Broadway in Rockford.

