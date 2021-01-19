Advertisement

Governor Pritzker moves Illinois inmates up on the COVID-19 vaccination list

Inmates now fall in Phase 1B making them eligible to get the shot before those with high risk medical conditions.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Inmates in Illinois could receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of January 25 after the Pritzker administration moved them up the list.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s original vaccine plan, inmates were scheduled to get their shot either in phase two or three. Now, they’re in 1B with those 65 and older and front line essential workers. The move puts inmates ahead of those with heart conditions, COPD, and even cancer.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie released a statement to the CBS affiliate in Champaign saying, “A 20-year-old convicted murderer who is going to be spending life in prison is going to get the vaccine faster than people who are on the outside-law abiding citizens.”

Pritzker reportedly hasn’t given a specific explanation for the move other than saying he’s “effectuating equity.”

