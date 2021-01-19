Advertisement

Gas prices rise to pre-pandemic averages in the stateline

Steady rise expected for the coming weeks
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in the Stateline area are averaging around $2.48 a gallon, up 5 cents from last week. This is below the state average of $2.51, the first time in 6 months gas prices have been above $2.50.

The national average currently sits at $2.38, as an expected recovery from the pandemic has raised oil prices. This trend is expected to continue as more vaccines are being administered, and an economic recovery is expected.

“In addition, with rumors swirling that President-elect Biden plans to cancel approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would cut off reliable Canadian oil to the U.S., oil prices may see additional pressure in the coming days,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Gas prices still currently stand twenty cents lower than this time last year.

