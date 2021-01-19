Advertisement

Even small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says

Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new...
Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new study.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s more evidence that eating fried foods may increase your risk for major heart disease and stroke.

An analysis published Monday in the journal Heart shows each additional weekly serving of 114 grams or 4 ounces (½ cup) of fried foods increased the risk of heart attack and stroke by 3%, heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.

Health experts say small doses can add up quickly.

For perspective, the study found a medium McDonald’s french fry serving is 117 grams of fried food.

The American Heart Association recommends replacing trans fats from fried and processed foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oil.

Besides fried foods, trans fats are found in coffee creamer, cakes, pie crusts, frozen pizza, cookies, crackers, biscuits and dozens of other processed foods.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South Africa COVID-19 variant
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
Rep. David Rouzer discusses inauguration
Rep. David Rouzer discusses inauguration
LIVE: Biden sendoff event in Delaware
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY