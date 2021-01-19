Advertisement

Couple celebrates 73rd wedding anniversary by receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Noel says the vaccine is a step towards returning to normalcy and gets him and his wife closer...
Noel says the vaccine is a step towards returning to normalcy and gets him and his wife closer to getting back to square dancing.(WXIX)
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In 73 years of marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Record have had many memorable moments and milestones. On Tuesday, the couple made another memory when they became the first patients at UC Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.

Noel Record, 93, and his wife Virginia Record, 91, went through UC Health’s drive-through vaccination site on Tuesday. The Northern Kentucky couple spent the first part of their 73rd wedding anniversary getting the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noel says the vaccine is a step towards returning to normalcy and gets him and his wife closer to getting back to square dancing.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Noel said. “I’m a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March. We’re looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again.”

Under Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan, people 80 years of age and older can sign up to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

23 News at 5 - VOD - DUCKWORTH
Sen. Duckworth remarks on deadly Capitol riot
Attorney General Raoul leads federal lawsuit to protect tipped workers
Some students in Belvidere School District 100 return to in-person learning
Some students in Belvidere School District 100 return to in-person learning
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
297 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths since Jan. 16 in Winnebago Co.
Travis Bangs
Rockford man charged with battery, assault