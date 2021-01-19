Colder with Light Snow this Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the middle 20′s and a west wind 10 - 20 MPH. Light snow showers are likely between 3 - 8 PM. We might pick up a half inch in some locations. Could be just enough to make for tricky travel for the evening commute. Clearing skies tonight with lows in the upper single digits. So, a cold start tomorrow morning. It becomes breezy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30′s. Another cold snap is coming the end of the week and for the beginning of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.