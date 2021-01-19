Attorney General Raoul leads federal lawsuit to protect tipped workers

CHICAGO (WIFR) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul led a coalition of nine attorneys general on Tuesday in filing a lawsuit to stop the last ditch effort by the Trump Administration to allow employers to withhold tips from their employees.

The lawsuit challenges a U.S. Department of Labor rule that unlawfully seeks to remove the limit on non-tipped work a tipped worker may complete and still receive only the tipped minimum wage. The Fair Labor Standards Act is the federal law establishing a baseline of critical workplace protections, such as minimum wage and overtime, for workers across the country. It permits employers to take a credit against their minimum wage obligations for the tips workers receive, according to the announcement from Raoul.

For thirty years, USDOL regulations have capped the amount non-tipped work a tipped worker may do at twenty percent of their working time called the “80/20 rule.” The new rule eliminates that cap, among other provisions. Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania led a coalition of nineteen state attorneys general in a comment opposing the proposed rule.

“The Department of Labor’s attempt to transfer employees’ tips to their employers would harm thousands of workers who already earn low wages,” Raoul said. “While I understand that many businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, relief should not come at the expense of workers. I will continue to defend against any effort to eliminate rules that protect workers from wage theft and other unfair employment practices.”

In the lawsuit, Raoul and the coalition assert that the rule contradicts the text and purpose of the FLSA, and that the DOL violated the rulemaking process requirements, including by failing to analyze the impact the rule would have on tipped workers. In addition, Raoul and the coalition argue that the DOL fails to justify its departure from the longstanding 80/20 rule, and the new rule will harm the states by reducing income tax revenue, increasing public benefits expenditures, and imposing administrative costs, according to the announcement from Raoul.

As so many businesses and their employers — especially restaurants — struggle through this pandemic, the coalition argues relief should come from the federal government and not at the expense of workers. The suit was co-led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and joined by Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and New York.

