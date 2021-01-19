Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

In a Tuesday press conference, Police Chief Andrew P. Forsythe said the suspects broke into the foster home in what appears to be a “planned and targeted abduction,” tying up a woman and two other children before taking Dimitri and Shekeria.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Authorities are also looking to speak with the father of the two children, Dimitri Cash.

“We’re attempting to locate him. He is definitely a person that we speak with in regards to this investigation,” Forsyth said.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South Africa COVID-19 variant
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
Rep. David Rouzer discusses inauguration
Rep. David Rouzer discusses inauguration
LIVE: Biden sendoff event in Delaware