297 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths since Jan. 16 in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death since Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,057 on Tuesday, this is up from 24,760 on Friday. The total deaths stand at 373 stemming from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 370 on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.9 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 11,715 vaccine administered in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 64 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Thursday’s report of 81.

