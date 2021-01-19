Advertisement

297 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths since Jan. 16 in Winnebago Co.

The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.9 percent.
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render(Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death since Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,057 on Tuesday, this is up from 24,760 on Friday. The total deaths stand at 373 stemming from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 370 on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.9 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 11,715 vaccine administered in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 64 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Thursday’s report of 81.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

Attorney General Raoul leads federal lawsuit to protect tipped workers
Some students in Belvidere School District 100 return to in-person learning
Some students in Belvidere School District 100 return to in-person learning
Travis Bangs
Rockford man charged with battery, assault
Three charged after fleeing Rockford PD