To-Go Rockford Region Restaurant Week begins Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With To-Go Rockford Region Restaurant Week starting Monday, there are flavorful specials for all palettes, contests and giveaways, and opportunities to safely order to-go help small businesses navigate this challenging time.

To check out all of the To-Go Rockford Region Restaurant Week specials, click here. Beyond exclusive specials, there are more ideas of how to participate throughout the week.

Enter the Dine Local Year-Long Prize Package, which will award a $500 gift card to a local restaurant of the winner’s choice. To participate, submit photos of your receipts to Info@GoRockford.com by Sunday, Jan. 24. The more receipt images you submit, the better your chances are of winning. The contest winner will be announced the week of January 25-29 on GoRockford social channels.

Be a RockFoodian! Purchase the limited-edition To-Go Rockford Region Restaurant Week “RockFoodian” T-shirt for $25. Order your shirt here and $10 per T-shirt sale will be donated to the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund created by YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

“Special thanks to Rockford Art Deli for this creative partnership,” according to the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Additional ideas of how to particiapte throughout the week are:

· Order to-go for the family and plan a drive-in experience at one of the local recreational parks or paths in the Rockford region.

· Take a Community Lunch Break with colleagues and staff virtually from your home, the office or your home office.

· Delivery Date Night: Recreate that special date night with your favorite dine-out experience right inside your home—and let your favorite culinary delivery service bring the food and beverages!

· Pay-it-forward and surprise someone with a special delivery from your favorite local restaurant.

· Engage with GoRockford on social media, share images of your Restaurant Week experiences, and post using #ToGoRockford.

Follow GoRockford social media channels and visit here for program updates throughout the week.

