Advertisement

Skincare company gives back to Rockford area restaurant workers

The company will donate $5 for every 4-ounce jar of their skincare product.
As part of the Stroll On State festivities, many businesses are getting into the holiday spirit...
As part of the Stroll On State festivities, many businesses are getting into the holiday spirit by taking part in Spread the Light, a decoration contest.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To offset the financial vulnerability of food service workers and bartenders, Bath and Body Fusion will donate some of their profits from a skincare cream toward the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund.

The company will donate $5 for every 4-ounce jar of their skincare product, Dream Cream when customers click ‘Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund’ when they order.

“COVID-19 hit the restaurant industry hard. Limited in-person dining depleted revenues and forced restaurant owners to downsize and layoff workers. Many restaurants resorted to curbside pickup or takeout to stay afloat. These changes left many food service workers and bartenders out of work or underemployed,” Bath and Body Fusion said in an announcement on Monday.

To support the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund, customers can visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
File image
Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream

Latest News

Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Restaurant owners share excitement about reopening indoors
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Two disturbances may bring a few rounds of snow to the Stateline Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/18/2021
DAISY
SwedishAmerican nurse provides communication devices for patients
DAISY
DIASY Award