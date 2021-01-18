Skincare company gives back to Rockford area restaurant workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To offset the financial vulnerability of food service workers and bartenders, Bath and Body Fusion will donate some of their profits from a skincare cream toward the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund.

The company will donate $5 for every 4-ounce jar of their skincare product, Dream Cream when customers click ‘Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund’ when they order.

“COVID-19 hit the restaurant industry hard. Limited in-person dining depleted revenues and forced restaurant owners to downsize and layoff workers. Many restaurants resorted to curbside pickup or takeout to stay afloat. These changes left many food service workers and bartenders out of work or underemployed,” Bath and Body Fusion said in an announcement on Monday.

To support the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund, customers can visit here.

