Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past 2 months the Rockford Police Narcotics Detectives have been investigating the 2100 block of 18th Ave. after residents complain about possible drug deals.

While investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun and cocaine then Friday put out a search warrant for 38-year-old Rashard Young who was later arrested.

Young faces charges for armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

RPD worked with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office in this investigation.

