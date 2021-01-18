Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past 2 months the Rockford Police Narcotics Detectives have been investigating the 2100 block of 18th Ave. after residents complain about possible drug deals.
While investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun and cocaine then Friday put out a search warrant for 38-year-old Rashard Young who was later arrested.
Young faces charges for armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
RPD worked with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office in this investigation.
