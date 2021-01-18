Rockford Church of God provides free food to the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As many organizations gear up to help the community Monday during MLK day one Rockford church got ahead start by hosting a food giveaway event.

Dozens of cars drove up to the Rockford Church Of God opened their trunks and volunteers packed the cars filled with goodies. Members at the church say during such a tough time it’s important to give back to the community

“We are so blessed to share free food for the people around us. That is what we are doing and that’s what you see today and it’s a joy and comfort in our church and in everyone one of us,” said Roberto Rodriguez, Rockford Church of God member.

