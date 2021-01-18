Advertisement

Rockford Church of God provides free food to the community

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As many organizations gear up to help the community Monday during MLK  day one Rockford church got ahead start by hosting a food giveaway event.

Dozens of cars drove up to the Rockford Church Of God opened their trunks and volunteers packed the cars filled with goodies. Members at the church say during such a tough time it’s important to give back to the community

“We are so blessed to share free food for the people around us. That is what we are doing and that’s what you see today and it’s a joy and comfort in our church and in everyone one of us,” said Roberto Rodriguez, Rockford Church of God member.

Members of the Nebraska National Guard were called on to provide support for the 59th...
Illinois National Guard to help secure state and national capitol on Inauguration day

