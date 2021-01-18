Pattern, for once, to turn cooler as new week begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tastes of winter have been few and far between so far this January, though a subtle shift to cooler, more active conditions has been noted over the course of the past week. That shift’s to continue as we enter the upcoming week, but there are still no glaring signals of any brutal chill or major storms. That said, it’ll likely feel much more like January more often in the coming week.

In the wake of Sunday morning’s light snowfall, northwesterly winds have locked in, allowing slightly cooler air to descend into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. While Sunday’s high temperature of 33° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport snaps a string of five straight days of 37°+ readings, our streak of above normal temperatures remains intact. We’re now a perfect 17 for 17 when it comes to days featuring above normal temperatures this month, and that streak appears likely to continue Monday.

While colder than it's been the past several days, Sunday marked yet another day with above normal temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to be dominant as the new week begins Monday. The combination of clouds and northwesterly winds should send temperatures down another tick or two Monday, though we’ll still likely remain a few degrees above normal.

A rather cloudy day is on tap for us Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak high pressure system’s to push eastward into our area late in the day Monday or, more likely Monday night, which should allow for clearing skies to occur.

Skies should clear rather quickly Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That clearing will carry over into Tuesday morning, and sunshine will likely continue well into the afternoon hours.

Sunshine is likely to be out to start our Tuesday, though northwesterly winds will keep temperatures a bit chilly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Later in the day, though, clouds will gather once again, ahead of our next weather maker that threatens to bring snow to our area either late in the day Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Our next weather maker arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday evening, bringing another chance for light snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much like so many weather systems that have preceded this one, it’s not likely we’ll be on the receiving end of more than a few tenths of an inch of snowfall out of Tuesday night’s disturbance. Still, modest accumulations aren’t to be ruled out. It’s a continuation of a slightly more active pattern that has seen us slowly chip away at our seasonal snowfall deficit. By virtue of Sunday morning’s 1.0″ snowfall recorded in Rockford, our snowfall shortfall’s shrunk to just over five inches.

Slowly but surely, we're inching closer to normal in terms of snowfall. We now stand just five inches below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In all likelihood, that deficit will swell again in the coming days, but as we look deeper into the extended portion of our forecast, there are signs of optimism for snow enthusiasts. Long range outlooks suggest the pattern’s to be seasonable to perhaps slightly colder than normal, which would favor high temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30°.

Signs continue to point to a transition to a colder pattern late next week any beyond, though nothing barbarically cold is foreseen. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Such a temperature regime, while not brutally cold by any means, would be one more than supportive of snow, should the pattern turn more active. And, that it may! Longer range outlooks suggest above normal precipitation in the period spanning next Saturday and the following Wednesday.

At long last, the pattern may turn a bit more snowy in the Stateline, and in the Midwest as a whole. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While specifics of the pattern have yet to become clear, the early read is that there could be a decent chance at sticking snow toward the latter half of the weekend. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.