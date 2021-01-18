Old Stone Church food pantry serves twice as many people during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has created challenges for families they might not have dealt with before, and many food pantries are seeing an uptick in customers.

For the past 26 years volunteers have run a food pantry out of the Old Stone Church in Rockton. Before the pandemic about 18 volunteers would put together about $85 dollars worth of groceries for families including bread, milk and toilet paper. Families in need would stop by the church and get a chance to pick out a few items to take home but everything’s changed during the pandemic. Now only a few volunteers can take part in helping and all families must drive-thru the church to pick up their food.

“When they were coming in we would have anywhere from 48 to 60 families but when the pandemic hit we rose to 90 families, Which is a huge jump, almost double and the needs are more demanding than ever before,” said Donn VanSchelven, volunteer.

