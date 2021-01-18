Lino’s Restaurant: Indoor dining now open
The restaurant is now open for indoor dining and private events.
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lino’s Restaurant announced indoor dining is now open at 5611 E. State St. on Monday.
The restaurant is now open for indoor dining and private events. For reservations, call 815-397-2077.
“All other safety protocols we’ve followed for the past 10 months will continue. Your part to keep us safe: masks and social distancing are still required. If you feel sick, please stay home,” the restaurant said in an announcement Monday. “We know COVID-19 has changed your plans. Our dedicated team will help you make new ones.”
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.