Lino’s Restaurant: Indoor dining now open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lino’s Restaurant announced indoor dining is now open at 5611 E. State St. on Monday.

The restaurant is now open for indoor dining and private events. For reservations, call 815-397-2077.

We’ve missed you..But indoor dining and private events OPENS tomorrow! What “house” will you sit in? Our region’s... Posted by Lino's on Sunday, January 17, 2021

“All other safety protocols we’ve followed for the past 10 months will continue. Your part to keep us safe: masks and social distancing are still required. If you feel sick, please stay home,” the restaurant said in an announcement Monday. “We know COVID-19 has changed your plans. Our dedicated team will help you make new ones.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.