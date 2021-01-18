Illinois and Wisconsin National Guard troops provide security at Capitols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - National guard troopers are surrounding the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield Sunday ahead of possible riots

All four streets surrounding the capitol building are closed down, and armed soldiers stand guard at every intersection. Springfield Police say they have not been briefed on any additional threats following the past one the FBI reported last week. Those reports threatened armed marches in every capitol starting Sunday.

“We’re citizen soldiers, we live in these communities, we go to the same churches. We have a lot of friends and family that are probably just blocks away from here. We’re certainly proud to be here and help law enforcement and anything else the government needs us to do.” Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Illinois National Guard.

“Standing up for black lives and people murdered at the hands of police is a worthwhile cause to put yourself in a situation like that. I think the fact that nobody showed up today shows that what they’re here for isn’t somethinO OIg that is actually of value.” John Keating, Illinois anti-protester.

Wisconsin National Guard Troops Madison Police and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are stationed in Madison and lawmakers were asked to avoid the capitol over the weekend.

