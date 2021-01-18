Advertisement

Illinois and Wisconsin National Guard troops provide security at Capitols

National guard troopers are surrounding the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield...
National guard troopers are surrounding the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield Sunday ahead of possible riots(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - National guard troopers are surrounding the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield Sunday  ahead of possible riots

All four streets surrounding the capitol building are closed down, and armed soldiers stand guard at every intersection. Springfield Police say they have not been briefed on any additional threats following the past one the FBI reported last week. Those reports threatened armed marches in every capitol starting Sunday.

“We’re citizen soldiers, we live in these communities, we go to the same churches. We have a lot of friends and family that are probably just blocks away from here. We’re certainly proud to be here and help law enforcement and anything else the government needs us to do.” Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Illinois National Guard.

“Standing up for black lives and people murdered at the hands of police is a worthwhile cause to put yourself in a situation like that. I think the fact that nobody showed up today shows that what they’re here for isn’t somethinO OIg that is actually of value.” John Keating, Illinois anti-protester.

Wisconsin National Guard Troops Madison Police and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are stationed in Madison and lawmakers were asked to avoid the capitol over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Pritzker: Indoor dining, bar service can resume sooner than expected; Phase 1B of vaccination plan starts Jan. 25
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford PD: Father, son charged after Kent Street shooting
Members of the Nebraska National Guard were called on to provide support for the 59th...
Illinois National Guard to help secure state and national capitol on Inauguration day

Latest News

The pandemic has created challenges for families they might not have dealt with before, and...
Old Stone Church food pantry serves twice as many people during the pandemic
As many organizations gear up to help the community Monday during MLK day one Rockford church...
Rockford Church of God provides free food to the community
Another chance for snow arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday night
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 1/17/2021
File image
Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation