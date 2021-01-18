Advertisement

Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone

Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
By KPRC staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Texas EquuSearch has called off its hunt for a Houston woman who went missing over the weekend.

Laura “Lacie” Read has contacted her father via text from Utah and answered questions only she would know, the search organization said Monday.

Read was reported missing after her 1-year-old son, Xayden, was found alone in a vehicle Saturday night.

A short time before that, Read sent a photo to her parents. The 34-year-old was smiling. She appeared to be in good spirits.

“We were texting back and forth. We were teasing about going to California on a vacation, getting a beach home,” said her father, Randy Read. “It kind of ended abruptly.”

Read and his wife Sharon say Xayden was found alone in her car just outside a Dollar Tree a short time later.

“It’s horrible. She would not leave him alone. Something has happened. Somebody has forced her into something,” Randy Read said at the time

Since then, Houston Police Department has opened up a case.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Pritzker: Indoor dining, bar service can resume sooner than expected; Phase 1B of vaccination plan starts Jan. 25
File image
Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

Troops screened for threats in fortified DC
Troops screened for threats in fortified DC
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day
Steven Dillingham, the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks outside the Oklahoma State...
Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data