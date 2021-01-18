Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Texas EquuSearch has called off its hunt for a Houston woman who went missing over the weekend.

Laura “Lacie” Read has contacted her father via text from Utah and answered questions only she would know, the search organization said Monday.

Read was reported missing after her 1-year-old son, Xayden, was found alone in a vehicle Saturday night.

A short time before that, Read sent a photo to her parents. The 34-year-old was smiling. She appeared to be in good spirits.

“We were texting back and forth. We were teasing about going to California on a vacation, getting a beach home,” said her father, Randy Read. “It kind of ended abruptly.”

Read and his wife Sharon say Xayden was found alone in her car just outside a Dollar Tree a short time later.

“It’s horrible. She would not leave him alone. Something has happened. Somebody has forced her into something,” Randy Read said at the time

Since then, Houston Police Department has opened up a case.

