Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles join forces to become Stellantis

Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles join forces on Jan. 16 and rename the business Stellantis. This business combo makes Stellantis the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles join forces on Jan. 16 and rename the business Stellantis. This business combo makes Stellantis the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers.

Stellantis also put together its board of directors. This includes Executive Directors John Elkann and Carlos Tavares along with nine non-executive directors including, Robert Peugeot the Vice Chairman, Henri de Castries the Senior Independent Director, Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Clare Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Frances Godbehere, Wan Ling Martello, Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, and Kevin Scott.

Stellantis also appointed an audit committee, remuneration committee, governance and sustainability committee.

Audit Committee: Ann Godbehere, Wan Ling Martello and Henri De Castries.

Remuneration Committee: Wan Ling Martello (chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Henri De Castries, Fiona Cicconi and Robert Peugeot.

Governance and Sustainability Committee: Henri De Castries, Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq and Kevin Scott.

