Demands on local nonprofit groups rise in the pandemic while volunteering falls

Volunteering has fallen sharply due to COVID-19, creating an enormous financial burden for community service agencies
Volunteering has fallen sharply due to COVID-19, creating an enormous financial burden for...
Volunteering has fallen sharply due to COVID-19, creating an enormous financial burden for community service agencies(WIFR)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many people have the desire to continue giving during the pandemic, options to volunteer have become scarce.

“In years past, they could do a lot of work using volunteers, well they can’t use volunteers anymore,” said Rock River Valley United Way President, Paul Logli.

Volunteering has fallen sharply during the pandemic, creating an enormous financial burden for nonprofit agencies that have long depended on free assistance.

“That’s one of the real impacts of volunteering, besides just it’s hard to get people to volunteer, but it’s also raising the cost of doing critical programs,” said Logli.

Logli said leaders of many nonprofit groups are looking for ways to generate donations in order to pay for the rise in demand for services and work that is no longer being completed by volunteers.

“We have very generous donors in Rockford,” said Logli. “For instance, United Way raised nearly a million dollars for COVID relief.”

Although, Logli said it’s not enough to satisfy the ongoing needs of the community devastated by COVID-19. Lifescape in Rockford provides nutrition services for seniors. Marketing Director, Zach Satterlee echoed Logli’s message.

“We had to kind of stop volunteer programs because we had to balance the risk of bringing outside people in,” said Satterlee.

But community service agencies are trying to adapt by creating a combination of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities.

“You could come in the kitchen and help out,” said Satterlee. “Or we really need someone’s help in the Friendly Caller program, so maybe you want to stay at home and make phone calls to seniors and check in on them.”

During a time when the community is encouraged to stay home, Satterlee said we cannot further isolate seniors who are already isolated. To volunteer to be apart of the Friendly Caller program, fill out an application on lifescapeservices.org.

