Advertisement

Coronavirus found in ice cream

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold.
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.

That is according to a Chinese city government and it is prompting a recall of cartons.

Currently, there is no indication anyone has gotten coronavirus from the ice cream, and employees at the factory are being tested.

The government says most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold. 390 sold in Tianjin are being tracked down right now.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
File image
Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation

Latest News

Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Restaurant owners share excitement about reopening indoors
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Two disturbances may bring a few rounds of snow to the Stateline Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/18/2021
DAISY
SwedishAmerican nurse provides communication devices for patients
DAISY
DIASY Award