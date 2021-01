ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies expected this Monday with a few flurries from time to time. Highs should reach the upper 20′s. Middle 20′s tomorrow with a slight chance for an afternoon snow shower. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the single digits. Another cold spell will briefly take hold by the end of the week.

