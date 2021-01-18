ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker has proclaimed the week of Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24, Community Risk Reduction Week in Illinois.

Community Risk Reduction is a data-driven process to identify and prioritize local risks, followed by the integrated and strategic investment of resources (emergency response and prevention) to reduce their occurrence and impact.

“The goal of CRR Week is to raise awareness among the fire service that implementing CRR concepts will make communities and department safer. The idea of CRR week originated with individuals from various fire departments across the country. The focus of the week will be on the five “E’s” of CRR; Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Economic Incentive and Emergency Response,” according to the announcement Monday morning.

Any fire department or community, big or small, rural or metro, paid or volunteer can use CRR concepts to identify risks in their communities and start to plan how to reduce those risks.

Martin Luther King Day and is nationally recognized as a National Day of Service and an opportunity for communities to reduce the risk in their community through a series of educational and other programs, according to the announcement.

“The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is dedicated to the CRR process in Illinois and helped to establish a taskforce. The OSFM has provided a $50,000 grant aimed at helping develop strategies to reduce or mitigate risks to our first responders and community members. I encourage all fire departments across the state to work with community leaders and actively engage in the CRR process,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said.

Every 24 seconds, a fire department in the United States responds to a fire somewhere in the nation. In 2018, 74 percent of all fire deaths occurred in the home and home fires were responsible for 11,200 civilian injures, causing an estimated $25.6 billion in property damage, according to crrweek.org. In 2019, EMS responses were the top reason for a fire department to be called out in Illinois, and nationally the fire service responds to a growing number of medical calls for service, surpassing 80 percent of total call volume in some jurisdictions, according to the announcement.

For more information on CRR Week, visit the CRR Week website.

