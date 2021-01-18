Advertisement

8-year-old to speak at Biden’s inauguration after raising over $50k for charity

Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in...
Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in person.(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An 8-year-old girl will speak at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday after raising over $50,000 for charity.

Morgan Mash-McGlone of Belleville started a virtual lemonade stand to raise money for Little John’s—a pay-what-you-can restaurant aimed at fighting food insecurity.

Morgan ended up raising $53,000 for the restaurant, according to Owner and Chef Dave Heide. Heide says Morgan will be introduced by Chef Jose Andres and will get to cue the next speaker, actor Tom Hanks.

