Photographers head to Angelic Organics Farm to get the perfect photos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of people put their photography skills to test by taking pictures of animals, produce and landscapes at Angelic Organic Farms.

Those who participated were photographers of all skill levels using cameras of all types. Staff at the farm say it’s a great program for people of all ages and it allows those who might not typically attend a farming event the chance to hang out with some farm animals and get some great images to take home with them.

“We do this program every season, so this is our winter session and you do not have to be a professional this is more about getting out, having fun, and taking the time to to just enjoy yourself and be present with people who are enjoy photography, art and farms,” said Trisha Wilks Peters, Angelic Organics Learning Center director of administration.

