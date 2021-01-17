ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jan 16. marks National Religious Freedom Day and is a day to cherish American values and the fundamentals of freedom.

This day commemorates the Virginia General Assembly’s adoption of Thomas Jefferson’s landmark on this day in 1786. The statue became the symbol of the first amendment and led to freedom of religion for all Americans. Each year during this day of recognition the president releases a statement.

President Trump’s statement says in part, “...Over the past 4 years, my administration has worked tirelessly to honor the vision of our founders and defend our proud history of religious liberty. from day one, we have taken action to restore the foundational link between faith and freedom and promote a culture of religious liberty…”

